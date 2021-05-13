News Top Stories

Report: NNPC awards crude swap deals to Oando, 15 others

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) has picked 16 consortia for its new crudefor- fuel swap contracts for one year starting in August. The contracts, known as ‘direct sale, direct purchase (DSDP)’ are coveted since they are used to supply nearly all of Nigeria’s gasoline needs as well as cover some of its diesel and jet fuel consumption.

A report by Reuters, which showed this, quoted sources with direct knowledge of the matter to have confirmed the information. “Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) has picked 16 consortia for its new crude-for-fuel swap contracts for one year starting in August,” the report read.

The list includes major trading firms, Trafigura, Vitol and Mercuria, oil major, Total TOTP.PA, as well as large Nigerian traders like Sahara Energy SAH.V, Oando OANDO.LG and MRS Oil. The contract has been used to augment shortfall in supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, which has been a major source of concern to the country. NNPC said in April 20 that it would not increase the ex-depot price of PMS in May. This would be the fourth consecutive month that the corporation has suspended increase in price of the product.

The ex-depot price is the price marketers buy products from depot owners; it determines the pump price at filling stations across the country. Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, made this known at the end of a closed door meeting with Petroleum Transport Drivers (PTD), National Association of Road Transporters Owners (NARTO) and oil marketers in Abuja. According to the NNPC helmsman: “We want to inform oil marketing companies that NNPC will not increase the pump price of PMS in May. I am giving the assurance and I ask Nigerians to go about their normal businesses; we have over 20 billion litres of petrol in our custody.

“Many of you are aware of this and with the assurance with tanker drivers and NUPENG, there is no need for panic buying of the product. Petrol will be available in all the depots in the country including NNPC dispatched depot across the country, so nobody should panic in buying the product.” On the strike by PTD, the GMD said the strike was associated with NARTO’s inability to increase their compensation which was not resolved last week. “We have given commitment to both NARTO and PTD that we will resolve the issue within a week and come back to the table to have a total closure on the issue.

“We also have a robust engagement with our oil marketing partners in respect of increase in the volume product that is check in the Nigerian market. “We have agreed to work jointly with all the security agencies to contain any possible infractions seen in our borders. We will work as a team to curtail this fraudulent practice with the help of the security agencies,” he noted. He explained that the meeting also discussed issues on payment by Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) to oil marketing companies. He said that all stakeholders agreed in making PMS available to marketers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Your action is a threat to the fragile peace in Zamfara, Marafa group chides Yari’s faction

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Marafa faction in Zamfara state has condemned the press conference addressed by some members of the party loyal to the former governor of the state Abdulaziz Yari where they allegedly made provocative statement against the government and state Commissioner of Police. According to a press release signed by Bello Bakyasuwa […]
News

Ogun vows to tackle rising cases of cultism in schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Worried by the high level of cultism in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the country, the Ogun State government has promised to fight the menace and make all the schools, including tertiary institutions a peaceful place of learning for the students.   The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa […]
News

NCDC records three new deaths as COVID-19 fatality toll hits 1,111

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 1,111. With the latest figure, Nigeria recorded exactly 100 deaths within the past four weeks. As of August 28, the death toll stood at 1,011 with no new fatality recorded for that day, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica