Metro & Crime

Report: NURTW suspends MC Oluomo indefinitely for inciting members, misconduct, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has suspended its Lagos chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, indefinitely over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body, the development of which may be connected to a protest staged by Mc Oluomo supporters during which they accused the union at the national level of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

NURTW has also directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to the State Secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

It alleged that the decision to place MC Oluomo on indefinite suspension was basically to prevent any breakdown of law and order after it came to its notice that he was already inciting members against the union, an act that is completely against NURTW constitution.

MC Oluomo’s suspension was contained in a letter sent to him on decisions taken by the national body as regards his recent conducts which the Union described as a total disregard for the constitution governing members’ activities across the country.

In the letter dated March 9th, 2022, the national body stressed that it resolved to suspend MC Oluomo after it became obvious that MC Oluomo was not apologetic over his actions even after he was directed to explain reasons for embarking on such.

According to the letter signed by the General Secretary for the national body, Kabiru Yau, the Union promised to often ensure that the NURTW constitution remains sacrosanct and adhered to by members across the country.

The letter reads: “This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the union’s constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9th, 2022.

“Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos state that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the Union.

“Your orchestrated plan to attack branches that may disobey your orders aforesaid will ultimately endanger public peace and order in Lagos state. It is also very likely to threaten and/or affect the lives and property of the peace-loving people of Lagos state, particularly those doing their legitimate businesses within motor parks, hence the urgent need to take drastic actions against him.

“It is on record that you were earlier issued with queries on 25th of February 2022 and 3rd of March, 2022 respectively in which you were directed to explain the circumstances surrounding your untoward actions and to also show cause why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you for such acts of insubordination. You bluntly neglected/refuse to respond to the second query, while your response to the first query was unsatisfactory.

“In view of your suspension, you are hereby directed to hand over the mantle of leadership of the Lagos State Council to the State Deputy Chairman and also surrender all Union properties in your possession to the State Secretary of the Union forthwith.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked and killed two chairmen of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa Friday at about 9.30pm. The two chairmen killed are Mohammed Hussaini, state Chairman of the association and Muhammed Umar, Toto Local Government Area. According to the police command in the state, the two men were attacked […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound 53-year-old woman with 100 wraps of heroin

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a woman bound for Italy with 100 wraps of heroin at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos. The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos targets 1m jobs for youths in agric sector

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government Tuesday said that it would create over a million jobs for the youths through its Agriculture Master Plan when fully implemented, saying that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s adminstration remains committed to meaningfully engaging the youths. Speaking at the Eko City Farmers’ Fair and Farmers’ Appreciation Day, which held at the Ndubusi Kanu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica