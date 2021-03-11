Report of missing file on Tinubu not true  – CCB source

Our Reporter

There are indications that online reports suggesting alleged disappearance of the asset declaration form of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), may not be reliable.

The online report had claimed that the former Lagos State Governor’s file allegedly disappeared amid reported request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said to be investigating the politician.

Reacting to the report, a reliable source at the CCB, who spoke in confidence, urged the public to discountenance the same, saying the bureau remained a responsible and critical institution of government conscious of its sacred mandate.

According to the source, the CCB, being a critical agency of government, maintains robust collaboration with other anti-corruption agencies in the fight against corruption and other financial crimes.

“CCB had a long standing tradition of collaboration and information sharing between CCB and all anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

“Hence, any attempt to blackmail CCB in this direction is an exercise in futility notwithstanding the motive.

“We cannot be distracted by such; there is no way CCB officials can erase such sensitive record because all assets forms are carefully processed and safely kept,” he said.

