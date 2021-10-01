Report: Olawale, DG Of NECA Dies In Abuja

The Director General of the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Timothy Olawale is dead, according to a source close to the association.

Olawale, who was said to be in Abuja for a board meeting, reportedly died on Friday while attending a meeting in the federal capital.

According to Global Financial Digest the NECA DG attended a meeting on Thursday in Abuja and later attended another meeting on Friday and was on his seat when he could not get up and before help could get to him, he was gone.

Olawale was confirmed as the sustantive Director General of the association in January 2019, after six months in acting capacity.

He succeded Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December, 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.

