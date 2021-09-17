News

Report on Aircraft Accident involving CAS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the unfortunate incident involving a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) King Air -350 aircraft at the vicinity of Kaduna Civil Airport on the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao directed that a joint investigative body consisting of experienced NAF safety officers and the Accident Investigative Bureau (AIB) be constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the air crash.

The release were signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet and General Manager Public Affairs Accident Investigation Bureau(AIB), Mr. Tunji Oketunbi.

Gabkwet said that, “After three months of painstaking joint investigation, the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru FNSE, yesterday (September 15 2021) submitted an interim report on the sad incident to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Amao, at his office at NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

“The submitted report is organized into three sections namely; the information obtained in the course of the investigation; analysis of data collected in view of the Board’s Terms of Reference; and the conclusion, which covers the initial findings and immediate recommendations.

“ It should be noted that at this interim stage, a total of 27 initial findings and 8 immediate safety recommendations were made for the convening authority as well as other aviation related agencies for immediate implementation.

“ It is expected that the final report will contain the flight data recorder readout, the reviewed operator’s and service provider’s standard operating procedures as well as other detailed analysis.

“While receiving the report, the CAS reiterated the main essence of activating the ‘joint investigative’ clause contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the NAF and the AIB on July 1, 2020.”

According to him,” the successful collaboration is a clear indication of the potency of collaboration in aircraft accident investigation, which must be encouraged.

“Air Marshal Amao also noted that such collaborative efforts make accident investigations more transparent and open while stating that the outcome of the investigation is not necessarily aimed at punitive measures but essentially at generally improving safety in the aviation industry”.

The Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru stated that the joint investigation with the NAF was its first direct involvement in military air crash investigation in Nigeria and second investigation outside its mandate having also assisted Sao Tome and Principe in the past.

Mr. Olateru stated that “ copies of the report, with the endorsement of the CAS, will be submitted to the Hon. Minister of Aviation and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure that the recommendations addressed to aviation agencies are implemented.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police parade suspected kidnappers, others in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, 157 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits, rapists, robbers, cattle rustlers and looters of warehouses in Kaduna were paraded by the state Police Command yesterday. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, who led the parade of the suspects at the command’s headquarters also displayed 65 guns including 24 AK47 rifles and other ammunitions recovered […]
News Top Stories

Emefiele: Nigeria to save $3bn annually from Dangote refinery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the country would be saving about $3billion worth of import annually through foreign exchange savings and exports from the Dangote Group’s petrochemical refinery. He said that this is in addition to the about $1.5billion to $2 billion that the nation would […]
News

NARD strike: Ngige drags doctors to industrial court

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has formally handed over the trade dispute between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for adjudication. The transmission was done on Thursday, after which a copy was sent to NARD and the Federal Ministry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica