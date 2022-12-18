Report on Akwa Ibom’s 35th anniversary

“From a Spartan and dusty provincial Capital that Uyo was in Nigeria in 1987, it has today, become a sparkling destination of choice for Nigerians and other people across the world,”- Governor Udom at the Inter-denominational Service to mark 35th Anniversary of Akwa Ibom

The above statement is an encapsulation of the great transformation Akwa Ibom has encountered in the last few decades, which has turned it around from a mainly civil service state to an industrialized state. The state celebrated its 35th anniversary state in September 2022. To commemorate its Anniversary, a 3-week program was drawn up, commencing on Tuesday, September 13 and ending on Tuesday, October 4. This article gives a report of the anniversary events.

Tuesday, September 13 witnessed the groundbreaking of the AKSU/Google Broad-band based centre in Eket as well as the commissioning of the Ikot Abasi General Hospital in Ikot Abasi. Speaking during the commissioning of the General Hospital, Governor Udom said “When I came in, I made a promise that each federal constituency will have a referral general hospital, such that if a case is referred from a cottage hospital or a primary healthcare facility, in less than 30 minutes, they should be able to access the best medical facility. Today we have done and commissioned 11, we have three more running. The last one I will commission first quarter of next year is Ukanafun and that will give us 15″.

Furthermore, the 7th free medical service programme, was flagged off during the event. This programme was sponsored by Hensek Group and the Nigerian Medical Association. On Wednesday, September 14, internal roads in the Uyo Metropolis were commissioned by the Governor, particularly in Atan Offot and Shelter Afrique areas. The commissioning of 3.72km interconnected Atan Offot Roads signaled the completion of the 113th internal road constructed so far by the Udom administration. Furthermore, the commissioning of the 5.1Km Akwatang, Amawo, Mbiabong Ikot Essien, Obong Okon Essien roads in Shelter Afrique, signaled the 25th road constructed in the area, out of the 30 roads promised by the Governor. He assured the residents that the 5 remaining roads were underway and will soon be completed. The next day, the Centre for Victims of Gender-Based Violence and Skills Acquisition was commissioned.

On Friday, the 16th, the Anniversary Lecture themed “Akwa Ibom State: The Journey to World Class” held at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort. Former Minister of Information, John Nwodo, out of the ten Governors the state has had, specially appreciated three democratically elected governors of the state, in persons of Architect Victor Attah, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Emmanuel Udom. He lauded their astounding contributions towards building a remarkable infrastructural base for the promotion of tourism, education and production. The Ibom Cultural Nite, Ibom Cultural Day and Arts Exhibition held on September 17.

On Monday, September 19, across various parts of the state, there was a tour of various project sites which included the Coconut Refinery, Jubilee Syringe Company, King Flour Mills, Eket Stadium among others. The unveiling of the statue of Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (Rtd) as well as the commissioning of the IBB Flood Control Project was done on September 20. The commissioning was carried out by Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, and current Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. He commended Governor Udom for undertaking the project in spite of the huge funds pumped into it, and considering the fact that its impact might not be felt immediately. In his words “This project is huge. I have had to undertake a flood control project and I know that the amount you put here would do several kilometers of roads. It takes a bold and courageous leader to do this because after sometime, people would forget what was buried underground. So, only great men who look into the future would do this”.

Speaking about the 8.4 kilometer project which spanned through 18 communities across three local government areas in the state, Sir Charles Udoh, the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, commended the Governor for taking the bull by the horns by undertaking the construction of the Flood Control Project. He stated that the project surely provides a permanent solution to the problem of perennial flooding at IBB Avenue as well as the surrounding communities which previously defied various intervention efforts.

Wednesday, September 21, was set aside for the 7th anniversary celebration of FEYREP, the Pet project of Mrs. Martha Udom, the first lady of Akwa Ibom. A photography contest and exhibition also held the same day. On September 22, the Grand finale of the Essay and Quiz Competition among secondary schools in Akwa Ibom as well as the commissioning of the Idongesit Nkanga Avenue (Ring Road III) held. As regards the Essay and Quiz Competition, Grace Bassey Isang, a law student emerged the winner, with a cash prize of N1 million and a Hewlett Packard laptop. The second position went to Jahaziel Uko, who took home a cash price of N750,000 and a Samsung Galaxy Tablet. The third position was occupied by Eastern Obolo Indigene, Aganni Lydia who won N500,000 in addition to a Samsung Galaxy Tablet. Presenting the prizes to the winners, former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari admonished the winners to keep up the good work. He thereafter went ahead to double the cash prizes of each of the three winners. He also commended Governor Udom for the initiative which he said, will promote scholarship among students in the state.

An Anniversary March Past held on September 23, while the swearing-in of the new paramount ruler held on September 24 at the Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, in Uyo. On that same day, the State Banquet held at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resorts, Uyo. Special Guest of Honour, Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, while commending Governor Udom said “I will say that Akwa Ibom State, which was carved out of the old Cross River State is one state that has met the expectations of her people in fulfilling the reasons for her creation. If you have been coming to Akwa Ibom within this period of 35 years, you would agree that people from the state would always thank God for the creation of this state”. He further commended the Governor for laying the foundation for the future development of the state. The event also witnessed the conferment of the Ibom Productivity Order of Merit awards on 14 people, who had distinguished themselves in public service, entrepreneurship, information and communication technology as well as journalism.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...