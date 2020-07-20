News

Report on Magu’s probe‘ll surprise Nigerians –Presidency

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to brace up for surprises on the possible findings of the panel probing the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, when the report is finally submitted.

 

Speaking yesterday on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the Presidency had been receiving some little updates from the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

 

The Presidential aide, therefore, urged Nigerians to ignore the reaction of certain persons who have questioned the probe and its neutrality.

 

Responding to a question on claims by Magu’s lawyers that the probe was a witch-hunt, Shehu said: “I guess this is a question for the Justice Ayo Salami panel and I must say that panel is composed of some of this country’s most honoured people with integrity who will do the right thing.

 

“I am not going to preempt the panel investigation but I just advise Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands. By the time they are done with this job and they come out with the reports prepare yourselves for surprises.

 

“I don’t know what will come out but if the sense we are getting from what is being done over there is anything to go by, I think that Nigerians should not be confused by any outbursts by anybody,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N2.4bn Internet fraud: FBI seeks help to arrest 6 Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on Saturday said it was seeking assistance in finding six Nigerians wanted for their involvement in fraudulent activities worth over N2.3bn ($6m). “Help the #FBI find ​six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses,” […]
News

COVID-19: Nasarawa flags off distribution of 35 trucks of food items

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State, Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday flagged off the distribution of 35 trucks of food items to the people of the state to cushion the effect of coronaviurs pandemic. Performing the flag-off ceremony at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule said the items would be distributed to 1, 495 polling units across the state. […]
News Top Stories

Prof Ujah: Buhari should order governors not to re-open schools

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Against the backdrop of the death of about 597 Nigerians due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strident calls for reopening of schools, the National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Prof Innocent Ujah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct governors against such risk.   Some governors, especially in the South-West, have insisted on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: