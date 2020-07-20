Report on Magu’s probe‘ll surprise Nigerians –Presidency

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to brace up for surprises on the possible findings of the panel probing the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, when the report is finally submitted.

Speaking yesterday on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the Presidency had been receiving some little updates from the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

The Presidential aide, therefore, urged Nigerians to ignore the reaction of certain persons who have questioned the probe and its neutrality.

Responding to a question on claims by Magu’s lawyers that the probe was a witch-hunt, Shehu said: “I guess this is a question for the Justice Ayo Salami panel and I must say that panel is composed of some of this country’s most honoured people with integrity who will do the right thing.

“I am not going to preempt the panel investigation but I just advise Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands. By the time they are done with this job and they come out with the reports prepare yourselves for surprises.

“I don’t know what will come out but if the sense we are getting from what is being done over there is anything to go by, I think that Nigerians should not be confused by any outbursts by anybody,” he said.

