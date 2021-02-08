Business

Report: Only 15% of Bitcoin traders are women

Women make up only 15 per cent of Bitcoin traders, according to a brokerage study that shows how stark the gender disparity is in the world of cryptocurrencies.

 

As Bitcoin prices boomed over the past year, with millions of people around the world signing up for daytrading accounts during the pandemic, it remains largely a hobby of young men.

 

In a report last Friday, eToro Ltd. said the percentage of women holding Bitcoin on its platform increased from just 10 per cent a year ago. EToro is one of the most popular venues for crypto investing, along with Robinhood and Coinbase. Subscriber numbers have skyrocketed in the retail-trading craze as individuals rushed to strike it rich in everything from Tesla Inc. to Bitcoin and GameStop Corp. Bitcoin investors on its platform have more than doubled over the past year and the average age is 35, eToro said.

 

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was around $38,000 last Friday, up almost 300% from a year ago.

