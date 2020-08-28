Business

Report: Osifo is new PENGASSAN President

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has elected  Festus Osifo as its new president.
Osifo won the election that took place on Thursday at the 6th Triennial National Delegates Conference of the union at the NAF Center in Abuja.
Osifo contested against Fredricks Rowland of Shell Petroleum Development.
Osifo polled 200 votes while Rowland got175 votes.
Other candidates that emerged in other positions are: Duru Mathew, Deputy President; Ugwulo Kelechi, National IRO; Ononokpono Victor, National Treasurer; Udoh Anietie, National PRO.
The rest are Dan’azumi Kabiru, National Fin Sec; Chiwendu Ngozi, National WIP; Ogbuwu Charles, National Auditor 1; and Olabiyi Bosun, National Auditor 2.
According to online news portal, SaharaReporters a fake list of delegates was uncovered at the conference.
It was learnt that the delegates’ list of Petroleum Training Institute was allegedly forged as against the original list, which contained names of authentic delegates submitted and endorsed by the chairman and secretary of the association.
Those on the forged lists were allowed into the venue while the elected delegates were denied access into the venue of the election.
The group quickly raised the alarm and insisted that the accreditation team should not recognise those names, which led to an altercation at the venue.
The drama, which lasted for 30 minutes, was later brought under control when the accreditation officials agreed and expunged the names allegedly smuggled into the list.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: ‘Insurers deserve more tax relief’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

An Edo State-based insurance practitioner, Mr Tella Adekunle, has advised the Federal Government to give tax holiday for insurance firms to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the sector.   Adekunle, who gave the advice in Benin, said that COVID- 19 had slowed down patronage on insurance products and interventions were needed to enable insurance […]
Business

Old Mutual partners Lagos to drive virtual learning in school

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F ollowing the introduction of virtual learning by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in response to the shutdown of schools due to COVID-19, Old Mutual has announced comprehensive material, and financial support for the initiative to fast track the adoption of virtual learning especially amongst children from vulnerable communities across the state.     […]
Business

NSE halts losses, records N177bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing prior four days negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 1.40 per cent to close the trading session positive as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: