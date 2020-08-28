Report: Osifo is new PENGASSAN President

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has elected Festus Osifo as its new president.

Osifo won the election that took place on Thursday at the 6th Triennial National Delegates Conference of the union at the NAF Center in Abuja.

Osifo contested against Fredricks Rowland of Shell Petroleum Development.

Osifo polled 200 votes while Rowland got175 votes.

Other candidates that emerged in other positions are: Duru Mathew, Deputy President; Ugwulo Kelechi, National IRO; Ononokpono Victor, National Treasurer; Udoh Anietie, National PRO.

The rest are Dan’azumi Kabiru, National Fin Sec; Chiwendu Ngozi, National WIP; Ogbuwu Charles, National Auditor 1; and Olabiyi Bosun, National Auditor 2.

According to online news portal, SaharaReporters a fake list of delegates was uncovered at the conference.

It was learnt that the delegates’ list of Petroleum Training Institute was allegedly forged as against the original list, which contained names of authentic delegates submitted and endorsed by the chairman and secretary of the association.

Those on the forged lists were allowed into the venue while the elected delegates were denied access into the venue of the election.

The group quickly raised the alarm and insisted that the accreditation team should not recognise those names, which led to an altercation at the venue.

The drama, which lasted for 30 minutes, was later brought under control when the accreditation officials agreed and expunged the names allegedly smuggled into the list.

