News

Report: Outgoing US Capitol Police chief says his effort to get help was thwarted

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The outgoing chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said House of Representatives and Senate security officials had thwarted his efforts to call in the National Guard, contradicting assertions from other officials who said the force had not asked for help.
The former chief of the federal force, Steven Sund, told the Washington Post his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd President Donald Trump had invited to Washington to protest against his defeat was probably going to be much larger than earlier demonstrations, reports Reuters.
Sund’s remarks were in contrast with those from officials in other branches of government, who said after Trump’s supporters stormed into the Capitol building last Wednesday that they could have provided more people to secure it – but no one from the Capitol Police asked.
Sund told the newspaper in an interview he had asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup but his request was turned down.
Kenneth Rapuano, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security, said last week that the Pentagon had been in touch with the Capitol Police and were told that they would not require assistance from the National Guard.
Sund, who will step down from his post on Jan. 16 after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his resignation, said his request for help was rejected or delayed six times.
“If we would have had the National Guard we could have held them at bay longer, until more officers from our partner agencies could arrive,” he told the newspaper.
Sund kept telling officials that “the situation is dire”, the newspaper reported.
The storming of the Capitol building by Trump’s supporters delayed the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Biden’s election victory, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.
Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by the president’s supporters, who overwhelmed security forces.
Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Abduction: CAN seeks closure of Northern boarding schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says govt learnt nothing from previous kidnappings Christian umbrella body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government to, without delay, suspend all boarding facilities in both public and private schools in the North. Condemning the recent abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, CAN lambasted […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Afenifere, Ohanaeze condemn arson, looting spree

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have condemned in strong terms, the massive destruction of public and private property by some yet to be identified persons in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.   The two sociocultural groups dissociated themselves and their people from the arson and looting spree going on in the past […]
News

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceed 63,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 72 people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, according to official records. The latest figure has taken the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,036. Nigeria also recorded one death from the virus on Monday to take the fatality in the country to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica