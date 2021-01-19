Report: Oyo records low armed robbery cases in 2020

…Makinde bent on ending banditry

But for the alarming report of kidnappings by armed bandits and hoodlums which Governor Seyi Makinde is seriously battling, a confidential police report sent to the governor had it that Oyo State actually recorded lower armed robbery cases in 2020, compared to what it was in 2019.

A letter from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, State Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan, Oyo State, dated January 13, 2021 which New Telegraph obtained, has it that statistics of armed robbery incidents recorded in 2021 between January and December was 123 compared to 182 in 2020.

According to the letter signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police titled: “Armed Robbery Statistics from 2019 to 2020”, armed robbery appears to have declined by about 45/50%.

“The new form of criminality now is banditry (majorly kidnapping) by invading herders. Men of the state security outfit, OPERATION BURST, last week, arrested some armed 47 herders suspected of attempting a reprisal attack in the Oke-Ogun/Ibarapa area.

“Part of the move by Makinde to tackle this is the operation launched by AMOTEKUN penultimate Saturday into the thick forests of Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North, as well as Iwajowa Local Government Areas, of kidnappers and bandits. It was in collaboration with some native Fulanis. Some bandits were killed while others were handed over to the Police.

“The Governor had, in December, raised the alarm about foreign criminals sneaking into Oyo State through Saki, while warning of their potential danger. It is this new form of criminality, which is being tackled, that many are talking about. The agenda is to turn the South/West into another theatre of war, and Makinde has vowed to resist that,” the report stated.

