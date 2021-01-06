Sports

Report: Ozil finally agrees deal to leave Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Mesut Ozil has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Fenerbahce and will leave Arsenal imminently, A Spor reports.
In the past days, there have been meetings between the President of Fenerbahce, Emre Belozoglu and Ozil.
The German playmaker is said to be very keen on a return to Turkey.
Ozil has chosen Fenerbahce despite interest from Major League Soccer (MLS).
Arsenal will pay part of his salary at the Turkish club for the first six months.
From next season, Ozil will receive a €2.5m sign-on fee and €5m annual salary.
When the transfer is completed, it will bring an end to a long often messy saga at the Emirates.
Ozil was left out of all Arsenal’s squads by Mikel Arteta and has not featured all season.

