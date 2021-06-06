News

Report: Pastor TB Joshua, popular Nigerian televangelist, is dead

The Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, better known as Prophet TB Joshua, is dead.
Joshua reportedly died on Saturday night in Lagos after concluding a programme at his church, online news portal, SaharaReporters is reporting.
The church and his family have not officially announced his death. He was 57. Plans were underway for his 58th birthday. Joshua was born on June 12, 1963.
News of his demise became a trend on Twitter in the early hours of Saturday as many Nigerians took turns to mourn the late prophet.
The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, but sources told Saharareporters he fell ill two days ago.
His body is believed to have been deposited at General Hospital in Isolo, Lagos.
TB Joshua’s megachurch runs the popular Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, followed by many Christians worldwide.
Joshua is famous across Africa, Europe and America. His YouTube channel, Emmanuel TV, had over 1,000,000 subscribers and was the world’s most viewed Christian ministry on the platform before it was suspended.
He is well known for his controversial prophecies such as the Ghana terror attack, US presidential election, coronavirus and his influence in African politics. He recently predicted Nigeria would remain one despite instability in different parts of the country.
He recently wrote on his Facebook page about plans to celebrate his 58th birthday.
He said: “As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances. Some of the people who want to come are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry.
“Therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy. By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you! Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday.”
On September 12 2014, a guesthouse collapsed in Lagos’s SCOAN premises, killing at least 115 people, 84 of them were South Africans.

