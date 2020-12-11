Report: Pogba set for Old Trafford exit after a heart to heart with Solskjaer

Manchester United and Paul Pogba could part ways as early as January

According to The Daily Mail, Paul Pogba appears to be on his way out of Manchester United and could be gone as early as next month.

The French superstar was caught in the eye of a storm created by his agent Mino Raiola’s comments regarding his future on Monday. The revelations coming on the eve of the monumental clash against RB Leipzig did not sit well with the fans.

Pogba started the game on the bench as United lost, relegating themselves to the Europa League. It now remains to be seen if he has played his last European fixture for United .

According to the report, Pogba held an honest conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the match against Leipzig. The talks are believed to have been constructive, with both parties agreeing that Pogba starts the game on the bench.

He would eventually come off the bench in the second half to lead a mini-revival of sorts. In the end, United clawed their way back to within a goal, raising questions as to why Pogba was originally omitted from the starting XI.

It would seem that the clock is now ticking on the 27-year-old’s time at Old Trafford. One of the teams heavily linked with his services is Juventus.

Deja vu?

If it happens, it will be the second time that Pogba will be leaving United to join the Italian giants. He originally left to join them in 2012 before returning to much fanfare four years later.

The Oldy Lady is keen to take back the French international. However, a lot will depend on United’s valuation of the player given Juventus have also been affected by the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba’s contract at United runs until 2022. With him free to talk to clubs in January 2022, United effectively have two windows to get rid of the midfielder.

United are keen to recoup most of the £89million they paid to buy Pogba back from Juventus.

Having lost him for free once, the club will do better to ensure that mistake is not repeated the second time around.

