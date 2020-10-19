Report predicts N280bn LDR debit for banks

CBN to sanction lenders for non-compliance

For non-compliance with its 65 per cent Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would likely debit lenders in the country about N280 billion at the end of September period, a new report by Nova Merchant Bank has said. As part of its efforts to drive credit growth, especially to the real sector of the economy, the apex bank had, in July last year, directed lenders to maintain a minimum LDR of 60 per cent effective from September 30, 2019. However, at the end of September, the minimum LDR was raised to 65 per cent, with a fresh deadline of December 31, 2019.

The CBN had said in a letter to the banks that: “Failure to meet the minimum LDR by the specified date shall result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.” Also, in its bid to reduce the cost of liquidity mop-up within the banking system and maintain a stable exchange rate, the apex bank has, since late January this year, left the CRR at 27.5 per cent.

Following the introduction of the LDR policy and the hike in CRR, the CBN has regularly debited the account positions of DMBs that violate the regulations. According to the Nova Merchant Bank report, the frequent debiting of lenders that fall short of both the policy and the CRR, has led to an increase in the cost of funds across the banking system, even though it noted that the LDR policy has significantly helped to boost lending to the real sector as well as reduce the cost of borrowing.

The report stated: “Compared to the level at the end of 2019, aggregate private sector credit increased by N2.14 trillion over the first eight months of 2020 to end August 2020 at N19.33 trillion.

The loan growth was accompanied by moderation in the prime lending rate. Beyond doubt, the LDR policy has proven to be more potent in driving real sector lending and, at the same time, moderating the cost of borrowing due to the increased competition for corporate names.

“Compared to overall gross credit of the banking system in June 2019 before the introduction of the minimum LDR on July 3rd, 2019, the overall private sector credit has grown by N4.2 trillion. “Over the same period, the prime lending rate declined 4.04% to end August 2020 at 11.8% compared to 15.80% as at June 2019, with a year to date contraction by 3.23%.”

However, it noted that: “Since the first punitive debits for LDR in September 2019, the rates of debits have spiked even beyond the LDR punitive measures. After raising the CRR by 500bps to 27.5% at the January MPC meeting in a bid to reduce the cost of liquidity mop-up within the banking system and combat possible foreign currency speculation induced by the impending liquidity, the apex bank also initiated series of unusual debits. Between September 2019 and August 2020, the volume of banks’ reserve sterilized with the CBN has grown by N6.64 trillion, with the increase over 2020 alone amounting to N5.1 trillion to settle at N11.3 trillion at the end of August.

“Beyond any doubt, the series of debits have, to a large extent, increased the effective cost of funds across the banking system, with such increases largely passed on to the mid and small-scale borrowers.” The report further stated: “Reflecting the huge system liquidity occasioned by the exclusion of non-bank financial institutions and individuals from investing in OMO and minimal government securities to mopup such funds, the level of deposit in the banking system has been on a consistent increase, with impact on the banking system funding base.

“Post the end of Q2 2020 debit of N341 billion, the funding base in the banking system has grown by N854 billion to N31 trillion at the end of August with LDR over the same period at 62.34%. “Assuming a best-case scenario of 3% increase in the LDR to 65.34% at the end of September, average over the quarter would still fall below CBN’s preferred daily average of 65% at 63.23%. Accordingly, we estimate that the apex bank could sterilize about N280 billion from the banking system at the end of September as LDR punitive measure.

“The constrained liquidity in the banking system, occasioned by the series of debits, is resulting in increases in the effective cost of funds across the banking system, with the recent moderation in savings rate and falling interest rate on term deposits just moderating the impact. “Beyond doubt, we believe a gradual refund of excess CRR will have more positive impact on overall lending rates, spur credit demand and support the productive sectors of the economy.”

