Report: Purchasing managers’ index slips to 53.6

Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 53.6 in October from 53.7 in September, according to a report released by the lender. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration.

The report said that a key driver of growth during the period was a sharp rise in new orders occasioned by favourable and improving market conditions. It also stated that firms raised their output levels and for the fourth month in row, adding that the rate of increase was quicker than the long-run series average. Specifically, the report stated that: “Manufacturing firms registered the strongest increase in output, followed by services, wholesale & retail and finally agriculture. “Backlogs increased for the second month in a row during October, but the rate of increase eased from that in September.

Firms subsequently continued hiring activity, but the rate of growth was mild, and the joint-weakest in the current 21-month sequence of job creation. “Sustained expansions in new orders led Nigerian private sector firms to raise their purchasing activity, with the rate of growth quickening on the month. Pre-production inventories also rose robustly, with the

