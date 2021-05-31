Business

Report ranks AfDB’s fund second among 49 agencies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The concessional arm of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the African Development Fund (AFD), has been ranked second among 49 international agencies for the quality of its development assistance.

 

According to the fifth edition of the Quality of Official Development Assistance report, the Fund is serving its constituency well by focusing on poverty and the least-aided countries. The report singles out AFD and its peers for being adept at ensuring that development reaches the intended recipients.

“For country providers and policymakers, there is a clear and consistent message: using the multilateral system can support development effectiveness,” the report notes.

 

“…Multilaterals are particularly well-placed to help countries respond to COVID-19, with global reach, broad mandates and expertise, an array of financing instruments, and knowledge of local contexts.”

 

The assessment also highlights the importance of further strengthening systems for learning from experience and evaluations.

 

The publication is a product of the Centre for Global Development. It assesses the bilateral programmes of 29 member countries of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the 20 largest multilateral agencies that provide official development assistance. Simon Mizrahi, Director of Delivery, Performance and Results at AfDB, said: “The timing of this report could not have been better.

 

As the African Development Bank strives to support its regional member countries through an unprecedented health and economic crisis, the assessment by the Centre for Global Development will help guide our interventions.

 

“This report confirms that the bank is on the right track by focusing on producing timely development assistance data, and ensuring that we strengthen the learning loop to continuously improve our offering to the Bank’s regional member countries.

 

Every day we get better, and every day we go further to support countries across the continent to increase resilience and deliver a better quality of life to their people.”

 

The report examines 17 indicators that are common among all the agencies. The authors point out that the African Development Fund’s solid 2021 ranking forms part of a track record, dating back to 2010.

 

That squares with the key role that the fund has played in helping African countries respond to COVID-19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Systemspecs’ Remita powers sales of WAEC PIN

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Payment solution provider, Systemspecs, has announced that prospective private candidates of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) (Aug/Sept WAEC GCE) across Nigeria can now conveniently purchase their registration PINs on its Remita platform and pay through any of the multiple channels available including their debit card, internet banking, USSD and mobile wallet. […]
Business

#EndSARS: ATM scarcity to persist amid crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The current scarcity of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the banking industry looks likely to continue, following the massive destruction of lenders’ facilities across the country, in recent days, by hoodlums hiding under the umbrella of the #EndSars protests, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System […]
Business

NSE halts downturn with N355bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities on Nigeria’s equities market closed positive yesterday halting days of market downturn following gains recorded by some blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 1.75 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism in undervalued stocks. Consequently, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica