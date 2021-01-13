Report: Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu is dead

News

Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu is dead

Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, a former military head of Imo State in 1975 and governor of Lagos in 1976, is dead.
He was said to have died this morning in a hospital.  It was gathered that he has not been ill for long but it is not clear yet what killed him.
A close friend from Abia State, who confirmed his death to an online news portal, Realnews today (January 13), said that Kanu was in his seventies and celebrated his last birthday in November 2020.
In 1975, Kanu was the only Igbo that was appointed into the supreme military council, SMC, before General Olusegun Obasanjo dissolved it when he assumed office in 1976 as the Head of State.
He fought on the Biafran side during the civil war but was reabsorbed into the Nigerian military at the end of the war in 1970.
Kanu as a retired warrior-at-sea who occupied many command and political offices as part of his military postings quickly civilianised himself when he retired from service.
He was a member of the pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, which fought for the revalidation of the late Moshood Abiola’s annulled June 12 1993 presidential mandate.
He was among those who signed an ultimatum for the General Sani Abacha regime to revalidate Abiola’s mandate and hand over power to him, which brought about one of the most vicious crackdowns by a regime in peacetime Nigeria.
He was the Chairman of NADECO’s Action Committee, which organised and participated in protest marches and public sensitisation activities.

