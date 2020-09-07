Business

Report: Rebound in activity continued in August

The recovery in the Nigerian private sector gathered momentum in August as demand improved following the easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC’s Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report shows.

 

The report shows that headline PMI rosesharply in August to 54.6, up from 50.4 inJuly. The reading signalled a markedimprovement in business conditions, following a return to growth in the previousmonth.

 

According to the lender, readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration.

 

The report indicates that output and new orders rebounded, rising sharply from July. Employment was broadly stable, although excess capacity remained as a result of the severe declines in new business during the second quarter.

 

Currency weakness led to another record increase in purchase costs, in turn feedingthrough to a rise in selling prices unprecedented since the survey began inJanuary 2014.

 

The rebound in new orders continued midwaythrough the third quarter as client demandstrengthened following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. New business increased for the second month running, and to the greatest extent since January.

 

A similar picture was evident with regards to business activity, which rose at a substantial pace that was much stronger than seen in the previous month.

 

Despite strong rises in workloads during August, data suggested that the steep contractions seen during the second quarter left residual spare capacity.

 

Companies were therefore able to continue depleting backlogs of work while leavingstaffing levels broadly unchanged. The stability of employment did bring a fourmonth sequence of job cuts to an end,however.

