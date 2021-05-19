Business

Report recognises NCR's leadership in branch transformation

RBR, a research and consulting firm, has declared NCR Corp. a global leader in its Branch Transformation 2021 report. This report looks at the dynamics of branch transformation and the impact of COVID- 19, according to a press release. NCR is the largest provider of assisted self-service terminals globally with a 53 per cent market share excluding China. Its ATMs have also helped enable branch transformation by integrating financial institutions’ physical and digital banking channels to deliver a better customer experience, according to the release.

“NCR’s recognition in RBR’s report underscores that NCR is a leader in helping financial institutions combine their digital and physical assets — ATM, mobile, online and branch — to create connected experiences for their customers and bankers,” Frank Hauck, president and general manager, global banking, NCR Corp., said in the release. “Our strategy of driving growth in software and services has been a key factor in outperforming others and maintaining our leadership position in ATM ship share in 2020,” he added.

