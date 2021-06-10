Report: Renewed donor support critical to ending polio globally

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and some of its partners are leading a global call for countries around the world to renew their political and financial commitments in ending polio, a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The call came yesterday during a virtual event where the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) launched the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, pledging to overcome the remaining challenges to ending polio, including setbacks caused by COVID-19. The GPEI is a public- private partnership led by national governments with six core partners – the World Health Organization (WHO), Rotary International, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bill & Melinda Gates, among others

Like this: Like Loading...