Report: Renewed donor support critical to ending polio globally

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and some of its partners are leading a global call for countries around the world to renew their political and financial commitments in ending polio, a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The call came yesterday during a virtual event where the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) launched the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, pledging to overcome the remaining challenges to ending polio, including setbacks caused by COVID-19. The GPEI is a public- private partnership led by national governments with six core partners – the World Health Organization (WHO), Rotary International, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bill & Melinda Gates, among others
Court to Okorocha: You can’t stop your probe
Spirited efforts by Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State, to stop the probe into his administration has hit a brick wall. The former governor had told the Imo State High Court to stop the Justice Benjamin Iheka-chaired Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts, but Justice K. A. Ojiako, yesterday dismissed the suit filed […]
…Leaders, youths are guilty – Akeredolu
… says schools remain closed In Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the country as the reflection of a deep-rooted anger harboured by not properly engaged youths. According to Akeredolu, leadership of the country across board, including the agitating youths were all guilty of […]
Ayade’s defection not unexpected –C’River PDP
The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the defection of Governor Ben Ayade from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not a surprise or unexpected. Former governor of the state, Senator Liyle Imoke, who led party leaders and members of National Assembly from the state to a […]
