Report: Researchers to develop 6G eight years after 5G’s emergence

It will take about eight years for technologists to develop 6G network after the development of 5G. Industry researchers said the period between 5G and 6G woulf be the shortest, noting that it took years before the 5G could be developed after the rolling out of 4G.

A report by Statista stated that the time it takes to bring each generation of mobile communications technology from initial development to commercialisation had shortened considerably since work began on 3G. While 3G spent 15 years in development before deployment began in 2000, it took researchers 12 years to develop 4G while 5G took just eight years to go through a similar process.

It is reported that 6G may take less than eight years to come to life, expected to be launched by 2030. Already, organisations such as Ericsson has committed millions of pounds to the retosearch of the next generation of 6G with about 20 researchers to commence the work. While 5G deployment continues with more than 20 per cent of the world using the technology, there is quest for higher technology especially by the developed countries. Mobile operators in China, South Korea and the United States began rolling out 5G in 2019. The technology is the next-generation of mobile internet after 4G which promises superfast speeds. Nigeria joined the league of countries with 5G in 2022 when MTN Nigeria rolled out the network, though the penetration is still low with just only about 60,000 Nigerians currently using the technology. However, this is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, worldwide, the penetration is said to be low.

Just one in seven people worldwide today use a 5G smartphone, according to Strategy Analytics. 5G, however, has been positioned by the telecoms industry not just as a consumer product for faster download speeds, but as a network that could underpin new technologies like driverless cars or unpiloted air taxis. That’s because it has lower latency than 4G. That means the time it takes for devices to talk to each other is significantly reduced, a feature important in scenarios where data needs to be delivered quickly. However, after hundreds of billions of dollars of investment into 5G networks, carriers have struggled to see the return. Analysts said that the real potential to monetize 5G might be on the horizon. 5G subscriptions are forecast to increase drastically worldwide from 2019 to 2027, from over 12 million to over 4 billion subscriptions, respectively. North East Asia, South East Asia, India, Nepal, and Bhutan are expected to have the most subscriptions by region. 5G connectivity is expected to drive the market growth of Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years, as the newer mobile technology will connect machines and devices with higher data speeds, ultra- low latency and increased availability, among other benefits. By the end of 2023, connected cars are expected to form the largest installed base of 5G IoT endpoints worldwide with more than 19 million installed endpoints. Outdoor surveillance cameras and fleet telematics devices are also key factors of the 5G IoT endpoint installed base. Meanwhile, industry analysts said though 6G would have higher advantage over 5G, it may pose some challenges to the users in term of energy and cost.