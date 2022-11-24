Report: Rising competition drives digital transformation in banking

A recent study conducted on global financial institutions has shown that increasing competition has replaced COVID-19 as the main driver for digital transformation. The majority (54 per cent) of the 1000 senior banking executives surveyed in Publicis Sapient’s Global Banking Benchmark Study 2022, said they have yet to make significant progress on executing their digital transformation plans, despite the huge shift seen during COVID-19.

Sixty-one per cent believe that rapid, fundamental change – rather than incremental progress – is needed to achieve their digital transformation objectives. While COVID-19 was again identified as the main digital transformation barrier, only 36 per cent of respondents cited it this year, compared with 48 per cent in the 2021 survey. Almost a third (31 per cent) picked a lack of operational agility and the same percentage chose regulatory challenges. Three out of 10 cited the failure of past digital investment. However, only 19 per cent picked a lack of budget.

