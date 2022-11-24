Business

Report: Rising competition drives digital transformation in banking

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

A recent study conducted on global financial institutions has shown that increasing competition has replaced COVID-19 as the main driver for digital transformation. The majority (54 per cent) of the 1000 senior banking executives surveyed in Publicis Sapient’s Global Banking Benchmark Study 2022, said they have yet to make significant progress on executing their digital transformation plans, despite the huge shift seen during COVID-19.

Sixty-one per cent believe that rapid, fundamental change – rather than incremental progress – is needed to achieve their digital transformation objectives. While COVID-19 was again identified as the main digital transformation barrier, only 36 per cent of respondents cited it this year, compared with 48 per cent in the 2021 survey. Almost a third (31 per cent) picked a lack of operational agility and the same percentage chose regulatory challenges. Three out of 10 cited the failure of past digital investment. However, only 19 per cent picked a lack of budget.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Zenith Bank emerges ‘Bank of the Year in Nigeria’ at The Bankers’ Awards

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as Bank of the Year in Nigeria in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020. This is coming on the heels of the awards as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria and the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital by The Banker won earlier in the […]
Business

Report: Firms uncertain on climate change impact

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the costs of climate change mount and a business- as-usual approach becomes untenable, financial firms still have a lot of uncertainty when it comes to how climate change will affect their businesses, according to a recent survey by the GARP Risk Institute. The survey found that just six per cent of firms think that […]
Business

Spain’s Santander records $13bn loss on COVID-19 impairments

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) reported a record net loss of 11.1 billion euros (10.08 billion pounds) in the second quarter, taking the biggest hit yet for a European bank dealing with the coronavirus crisis which it tried to offset with lower costs. The euro zone’s second-biggest bank by market value said on Wednesday it had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica