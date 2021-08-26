Report: Ronado agrees personal terms with Man City

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed on personal terms with Manchester City ahead of a transfer and long-awaited return to the Premier League.

According to UK’s Mirror, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin this Thursday to secure his client’s Juventus exit and according to multiple sources he is now ready to join the Citizens.

Ronaldo kick-started the transfer rumour mill on Sunday when he requested to be left out of Juventus’ starting XI for their Serie A opener with Udinese.

Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved played down speculation that this meant Ronaldo was looking to leave, but reports in Italy later emerged claiming the 36-year-old had informed his teammates he wants to join Man City.

Ronaldo’s agent, Mendes, headed to Turin on Thursday to speak with his client, and the meeting with Juventus was reportedly tense.

Manchester City are yet to make a formal offer for Ronaldo, but the player and club are said are to have shaken on a deal.

Man City had prioritised signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer but were quoted £150million to sign the England international.

Manchester City offered Spurs £75million plus £25million in add-ons, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy rejected the bid

With time running out in the transfer window, Kane tweeted on Wednesday: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Ronaldo’s proposed transfer will come as a shock for Manchester United fans, who were hoping the Red Devils were going to bring the Portugal international home.

