Report: Ronaldo considering Man United return after talks begin

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a return to Manchester United after the Premier League club begun talks to re-sign their former player, according to reports.
The 35-year-old is currently in his third season with Juventus after leaving Real Madrid to join the Serie A champions in the summer of 2018, reports metro.co.uk.
Recent reports have claimed that Juventus are looking to offload Ronaldo at the end of the season, while Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a move.
But according to ESPN Argentina and Fox Sports Argentina journalist Christian Martin, United have already begun negotiations to re-sign Ronaldo at the end of the season.
Martin claims that Ronaldo will analyse United’s proposal, while Juventus are open to letting the Portugal international leave if he asks for a move away.
Ronaldo spent six years at United after moving to Manchester from Sporting Lisbon at the age of 18 in 2003.
Under Sir Alex Ferguson’s guidance, Ronaldo developed into one of the world’s greatest players and helped United win three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League.
In 2008, Ronaldo also became the first player United player to win the Ballon d’Or since George Best in 1968.
United sold Ronaldo to Real Madrid in 2009 for £80 million and the Portuguese forward went on to cement his dominance in world football alongside Lionel Messi.
Ferguson attempted to re-sign Ronaldo from Madrid before he retired in 2013 but United were unable to secure a deal. Meanwhile, PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo, has suggested that the French champions would be open to competing with United over a deal for Ronaldo next summer.
‘Today in football we do not know what will happen. Maybe tomorrow Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and says I want to go play elsewhere,’ Leonardo said this week. ‘Who can buy him? It’s a closed circle. PSG enters this circle. Usually it is about opportunities, situations.
‘The transfer window, we have to prepare for it and that’s what we do. We have our priorities, our lists, but something unforeseen can happen.’

