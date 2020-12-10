Report: RRS Commander, Disu, removed as major shake-up hits Lagos security structure

In what appears to be a major shake-up in the Lagos security arrangement, Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS), Olatunji Disu has been removed.

According to an online news portal, Thepledge, Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police was removed on Wednesday and directed to report to the Operations Department of the Force Headquarters in Abuja and was immediately replaced by the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Other Special Offences, Saheed Egbeyemi.

Likewise, Commander of the Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT), SP Sola Jejeloye has been upgraded to replace Egbeyemi as the Task Force Chairman, while SP Ibrahim Bakare has been appointed as the GMT Commander.

According to the source, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu retained his position, a development that came as a surprise to many.

There had been calls in some quarters calling for Odumosu’s transfer from Lagos over his alleged role in the #EndSARS protests, with some protesters demanding for his removal.

But not many saw Disu’s removal coming even though his exploits in RRS was fast gaining ground.

Disu, who occupied the position throughout the four-year spell of former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, succeeded in changing the face of RRS in the state with the code name, “The Good Guys”.

On Wednesday, Disu had posted a message on his Facebook page and it was learnt that it might not be unconnected to the information which trickled in late Wednesday night.

He wrote: “I’m thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength. Alhamdullilah Robi Allahmin. New frontiers.”

Disu, an amiable super cop and a workaholic, has paid his dues in the security trajectory in several states across Nigeria, including Lagos.

He came into limelight in 2003 after he was appointed as the Aide De Camp to the former governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He has also served at the Ogun State Police Command as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ago-Iwoye and also led the Nigeria Police contingent on African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) to quell the crisis in the war-torn Darfur in 2005.

Upon return to Nigeria, he was the Officer in-charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ondo State Police Command Headquarters and subsequently, Officer in-charge of the SARS, Oyo and Rivers States Police Command Headquarters.

Soon afterwards, he was elevated to a new rank as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and he was at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Rivers State Police Command before his transfer to Lagos State Command and subsequent deployment as the commander in-charge of RRS.

It was also learnt that there are feelers that Disu might be penciled down for a higher assignment in the Force in Abuja, hence the decision of the Police hierarchy to redeploy him to the Federal Capital Territory.

