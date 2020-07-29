Health

Report: Russian set to approve COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Russia’s first potential COVID-19 vaccine will win local regulatory approval in the first half of August and be administered to frontline health workers soon afterwards, a development source close to the matter told Reuters.
A state research facility in Moscow – the Gamaleya Institute – completed early human trials of the adenovirus-based vaccine this month and expects to begin large-scale trials in August.
The vaccine will win regulatory approval from authorities in Russia while that large-scale trial continues, the source said, highlighting Moscow’s determination to be the first country in the world to approve a vaccine.
The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out the vaccine has prompted some Western media to question whether Moscow is putting national prestige before solid science and safety.
“(Regulatory) approval will be in the first two weeks of August,” the development source said. “August 10 is the expected date, but it will definitely be before August 15. All (trial) results so far are highly positive.”
The source added that Russian health workers treating COVID-19 patients will be offered the chance of volunteering to be vaccinated soon after the vaccine receives the regulatory approval.
Separately, Russia’s Interfax news agency cited “an informed source” as saying the vaccine would be registered from August 10-12 and be administered from August 15 onwards.
The press service of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is coordinating and funding Russia’s vaccine development efforts, declined to comment, but its head, Kirill Dmitriev, has denied that Russia’s vaccine push is compromising safety.
“The Ministry of Health in Russia is following all necessary strict procedures. No corners are being cut,” Dmitriev said on Tuesday.
Dmitriev likened what he said was Russia’s success in developing a vaccine to the Soviet Union’s 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the world’s first satellite.
“Just as Sputnik was the result of very talented Russian scientists … our vaccine research is based on the work of great Russian scientists,” he said.
Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre said this month that hackers backed by the Russian state were trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world. The allegations have been denied by Moscow.
More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to WHO data, including three developed in China and another in Britain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Eight doctors, nurses test positive at FMC Abeokuta

Posted on Author Reporter

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta   Eight medical workers, including doctors and nurses, have tested positive for coronavirus at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The development came barely a week after a two-and-half-year-old girl receiving treatment at the centre was confirmed positive for the deadly virus. The Head, Public Relations at the hospital, […]
Health

UNICEF blames medical practitioners on increasing FGM cases in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF ) has blamed medical practitioners and traditional birth attendants (TBA) for increasing cases of female genital mutilations (FGM) in Ebonyi State. It said some medical practitioners were perpetrating the act, describing it as very dangerous. UNICEF explained that health workers were most expected to be at the forefront of sensitisation […]
Health

Kidney failure lady seeks N10m for transplant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 37-years-old lady, Miss Hannah Odigie, who has chronic kidney failure for the past two years needs N10 million for kidney transplant. Odigie is appealing to Nigerians, government officials and organisations to come to her aide, as she is suffering and is in pains. According to the lady, she really can’t explain the cause of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: