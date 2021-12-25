Report: Senator Abaribe joins Abia Governoship race

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe has declared his interest to run for the Governorship seat in the state in 2023.

Abaribe would be running for the Abia exalted seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speculations over Abaribe’s interest have been making the rounds for about two years now.

Close associates of the Abia Senator had expressed strong conviction that he would clinch not just the PDP guber ticket, but would go ahead to win the election for the PDP in 2023.

They had insisted that the Senate Minority Leader would make public his intention at the appropriate time.

Feelers from government circles emerged Saturday morning that Abaribe has made his intention known to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who also comes from the same local government.

This reportedly took place at a private meeting with the Governor at the Aba Government House Lodge, Friday night.

Efforts to reach Abaribe and any of his aides at the time of this report failed but reliable government sources confirmed the meeting.

A commissioner in the state who is close to the Governor arrived the Aba Government House Lodge shortly after Abaribe’s meeting with Ikpeazu.

