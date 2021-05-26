Business

Report shows lack of enthusiasm for omnichannel payments

Consumer confidence in the privacy and security of omnichannel payment tools such as social purchasing, is low, according to a survey from Semafone, a data security and compliance solutions provider. Only 13 per cent of respondents said they would use social media to complete a purchase and 56 per cent said they won’t give payment details over social media platforms, while 27 per cent said they felt most secure making in-store purchases at big box retailers, according to a press release. Almost 80 per cent of customers 65 years and up said they wouldn’t give payment details over social media and only 11 per cent of those aged 25-34 said they regularly give those details. When it came to online shopping, 47 per cent of those aged 18-34 said they planned to shop on online marketplaces for upcoming events, while only 22 per cent of those 55 years and up said they would do the same.

“The mix between omnichannel and in-store shopping will become more balanced as consumers continue to shop online, but the security and comfort in making purchases over those channels needs to be addressed,” Gary E. Barnett, CEO of Semafone, said in the release. “Brands need to educate customers on the steps they have taken to ensure consumer privacy and security measures within their overall marketing and awareness strategies as it is a critical component of retaining and attracting customers.”

