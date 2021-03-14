Report: Six members of same family murdered in Osun

Six members of a family have been killed by unknown gunmen before daybreak Sunday in a community called Wasinmi, in Osun State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community located along Ife-Ibadan Expressway at midnight, shooting sporadically.

The reasons for the attack and the perpetrators of the crime could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

It was also learnt that operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Hunters Group of Nigeria are currently in the bush in the area in search of the perpetrators.

The police public relations officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said: “The killing happened in a community called Wasimi and all the people killed are family members. The Commissioner of Police is currently in the place as I speak to you and our officers have also been deployed to the place.”

