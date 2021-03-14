Metro & Crime

Report: Six members of same family murdered in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Six members of a family have been killed by unknown gunmen before daybreak Sunday in a community called Wasinmi, in Osun State.
It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community located along Ife-Ibadan Expressway at midnight, shooting sporadically.
The reasons for the attack and the perpetrators of the crime could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.
It was also learnt that operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Hunters Group of Nigeria are currently in the bush in the area in search of the perpetrators.
The police public relations officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.
She said: “The killing happened in a community called Wasimi and all the people killed are family members. The Commissioner of Police is currently in the place as I speak to you and our officers have also been deployed to the place.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nine dead in Osun tanker explosion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nine persons have been confirmed dead after a tanker laden with diesel exploded at Igbelajewa village along the Ilesha-Akure Expressway, in Osun State on Monday.   According to reports, the accident occurred after the tanker driver lost control of his truck. Several vehicles were destroyed in the inferno. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) […]
Metro & Crime

Fleeing armed robbers kill Police Inspector in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

*Gang member shot dead Tension heightened in parts of Benin the Edo State capital on Thursday as fleeing members of an armed robbery gang shot dead an Inspector of Police with the Anti-cultism Unit of the Edo State Police Command. This is as members of the Edo State coalition of civil society groups: Network of […]
Metro & Crime

Kano: Armed thugs chase away anti-insecurity protesters

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Armed thugs yesterday attacked and chased away the anti-insecurity protesters in Kano. The protesters, organised across the northern states by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against the lingering insecurity challenges bedevilling the North, couldn’t go far as the heavily armed thugs pounced on them. Members of CNG had gathered on Bayero University, Kano (BUK) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica