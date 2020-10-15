Report: Sluggish economic recovery’ll hurt banks

Nigeria’s economy is poised to expand at less than half the pace needed by banks next year to avoid a possible spike in unpaid loans, according to Bloomberg. The news agency noted in a report yesterday that the 2021 outlook for sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy was cut to growth of 1.7 per cent by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, compared with a June forecast of 2.6 per cent, adding that “that’ll make Nigeria the fourthworst performer among nations measured by the Washington-based lender in the region.”

Lenders need the economy to accelerate after restructuring about 40 per cent of loans on their books that would’ve soured and should have been booked as non-performing loans. As growth lags, the risk of these reorganized loans going unpaid rises, the report said. It quoted Director for sub-Saharan African bank research at EFGHermes, Ronak Gadhia, as saying “there’s no real sense the economy will bounce back to four per cent to five per cent growth. We expect banks’ credit quality to remain under pressure.”

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will probably shrink 4.3 per cent for this year, the IMF said, as a lockdown to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, lower oil prices and rampant dollar shortages weigh on output. GDP last expanded by more than three per cent in 2014. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anticipates that almost two-thirds of credit in the economy will be reorganised this year to help borrowers cope with the economic fallout from the pandemic. EFG expects NPLs will rise to 7.6 per cent of total credit at the end of the year, as the economy deteriorates, increasing impairment charges, Gadhia said.

The Cairo-based brokerage predicts that Nigeria’s GDP will increase by one per cent to two per cent in 2021, “which is very low, and doesn’t help the banks from an assetquality perspective,” the analyst said. Earnings per share at Nigerian banks could decline 65 percent this year, Gadhia said.

Like this: Like Loading...