Report: Sovereign funds’ direct investments hit $65.9bn

Sovereign wealth funds’ direct investments almost doubled in 2020 to $65.9 billion, with a significant portion of that amount invested at home as funds sought to soften the hit to their economies from the COVID- 19 crisis, according to a report published Tuesday.

For the first time, savings funds invested less than sovereign development funds and hybrid funds, according to the report from the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), based on publicly-disclosed direct investments. Savings funds usually have a remit to deliver longterm financial returns by investing in markets, while development funds are focused more on helping develop their local economies, and hybrid funds have more than one mandate.

“Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, entered the pandemic with high levels of cash,” said the report. “Consequently, they were ready to support local economies or buy opportunistically in distressed international markets in March 2020.” Sovereign funds made $48.6 billion in direct equity investments, more than twice the amount deployed in 2019, while $9.1 billion was invested in real estate and $8.2 billion in infrastructure, the report said.

