As controversy continues to rage over the amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), some notable Nigerians, mainly Christian clerics, have implied that the new law is a surreptitious agenda, which is meant to foist a northern ethnic dominance on the populace. Prominent among those who hold the view that CAMA may have been […]

…raises expected stamp duty revenue to N500bn The Federal Government has said it hopes to fund part of its projected N12.6 trillion 2021 budget with an expected N1.7 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT). This, the government said, would be achieved by bringing more people into the tax net with the effective implementation of the […]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled plans to establish more polling units across the country ahead of the 2023 general election. The current configuration of 119,973 polling units was established by the defunct National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON) in 1996. Since then, every attempt to review or reconfigure the polling unit structure […]

The founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has reportedly been shot by a female police officer in Abuja. He was reportedly shot at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Monday. The development was confirmed by a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who wrote on Twitter that “the criminal officer is said to be an ACP. I watched Sowore being shot live on Facebook”. “This is what Nigeria has been turned into under Buhari. They’ve declared war on the Civic Space.”

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica