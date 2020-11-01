News

Report: Stabbing in Canada leaves two dead

At least two people have reportedly been stabbed to death in the Canadian city of Quebec.
Officers told people to stay indoors as they hunted a suspect “dressed in medieval clothes” who reportedly attacked “multiple victims” with a bladed weapon, reports the BBC.
An individual has since been arrested, local media report.
So far officials have not confirmed any deaths or the numbers of injured.
But national public broadcaster Radio-Canada reported at least two people have been killed and five wounded. Police are due to make a statement shortly.
The attack took place around Parliament Hill in the historic Old Quebec neighbourhood later on Saturday night.
Reporters at the scene have tweeted photos of a police command post outside Quebec’s Parliament Building.

