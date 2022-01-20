News

Report: Sukuk issuance may hit $150bn in 2022

Sukuk issuance volumes will be flat at best, stabilising at about $145 billion to $150 billion in 2022, amid lower and more expensive global and regional liquidity as well as reduced financing needs for some core Islamic finance countries, a new research report from S&P Global Ratings has said. “We assume a period of higher oil prices, together with higher production and tighter spending control, will result in lower financing needs for some core Islamic finance countries,” Mohamed Damak, Primary Credit Analyst at S&P Global Ratings, said. The global ratings agency expects three rate hikes in 2022, with the first expected in May.

This would trigger a similar increase in interest rates from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) central banks, given their currency pegs to the U.S. dollar, the report noted. In 2021, total sukuk issuance reached $147.4 billion, compared with $148.4 billion in 2020. Last year, the market benefited from increased issuances by the Saudi Arabian public and the private sectors. “Although, legal solutions were implemented, the change has negatively affected sukuk issuance appetite from issuers and investors. This, combined with the above mentioned factors, leads us to expect sukuk issuance volume will stabilise at about $145 billion to $150 billion in 2022,” Damak said.

 

