Report: Suspected Boko Haram terrorists execute 5 aid workers

There are indications that suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), may have executed five aid workers with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

According to online news portal, Premium Times, the killing of the aid workers, whose identities and organisations were not disclosed, was captured in a 35-second video, “that featured five hooded armed men standing behind five abductees who were kneeling before them”.

An unknown voice in the said video, was said to have warned aid workers to be wary of their organisations who, he claimed, do not care about their security and well-being.

The speaker went further to advise aid workers to rethink their allegiance and commitment to their employers, threatening continuous abduction of those providing humanitarian services in the terrorism-ravaged North East.

“Suspected members of the extremist Boko Haram sect have shot dead five persons believed to be humanitarian workers,” the report said.

It noted that the terrorist elements posted the gory video on social media, to further their propagandist agenda.

“The gunmen who carried out the killing said their victims were aid workers working for nongovernmental organisations.

“The 35 seconds video featured five hooded armed men standing behind five abductees who were kneeling before them,” it said.

