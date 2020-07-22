News

Report: Suspected Boko Haram terrorists execute 5 aid workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There are indications that suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), may have executed five aid workers with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
According to online news portal, Premium Times, the killing of the aid workers, whose identities and organisations were not disclosed, was captured in a 35-second video, “that featured five hooded armed men standing behind five abductees who were kneeling before them”.
An unknown voice in the said video, was said to have warned aid workers to be wary of their organisations who, he claimed, do not care about their security and well-being.
The speaker went further to advise aid workers to rethink their allegiance and commitment to their employers, threatening continuous abduction of those providing humanitarian services in the terrorism-ravaged North East.
“Suspected members of the extremist Boko Haram sect have shot dead five persons believed to be humanitarian workers,” the report said.
It noted that the terrorist elements posted the gory video on social media, to further their propagandist agenda.
“The gunmen who carried out the killing said their victims were aid workers working for nongovernmental organisations.
“The 35 seconds video featured five hooded armed men standing behind five abductees who were kneeling before them,” it said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC crisis: More confusion as Giadom, Eta jostle for power

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

More confusion crept into the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday as two factional leaders jostled for control of the machinery of power in the party. While one of the claimants to the Acting National Chairmanship position, Chief Victor Giadom announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party will hold […]
News

Ekiti raises the alarm over community transmission of COVID-19

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State government yesterday raised the alarm of a possible community spread of COVID-19 in the state should residents fail to comply with government’s precautionary Measures. Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade spoke in Ado- Ekiti during press briefing on COVID-19 update. Yaya-Kolade said the fear emanated from the outcome of […]
News

Trump: US intelligence doubted Russia urged Taliban to kill US troops

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not told about a reported Russian effort to get the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers because many U.S. intelligence officials doubted its veracity, a stance contradicted by four U.S. and European sources and by its inclusion in a widely read CIA report in May. “We never […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: