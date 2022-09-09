Business

Report tasks African leaders on tackling food insecurity

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

African leaders have been urged to coordinate domestic and external efforts to urgently and fully tackle food insecurity on the continent. The appeal was contained in the 2022 Africa Agriculture Status Report (AASR22) launched on Tuesday, in Kigali, Rwanda, at the ongoing Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit with the theme, “Accelerating African Food Systems Transformation.” The document is a yearly publication by Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), focusing on emerging issues in world’s second largest continent. Last year, the report highlighted resilience of Africa’s food systems and importance of sustaining them. It also underlined six megatrends shaping the development of agrifood systems in Africa that warrant greater attention by stakeholders.

The document examined the role of leadership in harnessing collective efforts, shared responsibility, greater stakeholders’ engagement, as well as rallying political will to achieve food systems’ transformation on the continent. Further, it presented the investment gap required to trigger and/or sustain Africa’s agro-food transformation reflecting on the requisite human, institutional and systemic capacities and capabilities that are required to achieve agro-food system transformation at scale. And, it recommended priorities for African national governments, development partners and the private sector. AGRA’s President, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, noted that a combination of the after-effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict had led to increase in of food prices, thus worsening the food insecurity in Africa.

“The AASR22 reflects on key action areas required to tackle the most urgent and important areas in response to these challenges. There is urgent need to repurpose food policies to address the emerging challenges affecting conditions, outcomes and behaviour of our food systems, without compromising the economic, social and environmental fundamentals,” Kalibata added.

The AASR22 challenged African governments to assume a leadership role in food system transformation as a national security, poverty alleviation and rural development agenda that cuts across various institutions, while reducing reliance on donors, who have been directing flows of international assistance. It called for locally led integrated action that brings together key sectors of the economy that are central to food systems, including health, environment, agriculture and education, and is aligned to national needs and priorities. Research Professor at Cornell University and one of the authors of the report, Dr. Ed Mabaya, said the journey towards food and nutritional security for Africa had a clear destination: zero hunger. “Thanks to many strategy documents, we have reasonable consensus on the roadmap – sustainable intensification and a food systems approach.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fox News lands third in cable news ratings with riot, elections coverage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fox News Channel, which ended 2020 as the most-watched network in all of basic cable, finished third among cable news channels last week as power shifted in the U.S. Senate and rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Nielsen data showed on Tuesday. AT&T Inc’s CNN topped cable networks with roughly 2.8 million viewers per day […]
Business

Power: Nigeria’s slow journey to growth

Posted on Author writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

Nigerian electricity industry has defied all efforts to grow beyond its less than 5,000mw output, despite interventions within and outside the country, the latest being the World Bank, which has given loans to the sector without getting commensurate benefits, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE   Recently, the World Bank gave a damning report on the state of […]
Business

NSE rebounds, records N167bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

As Dangcem leads gainers Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, halting days of market downturn following gains recorded by Dangote Cement Plc and six other blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.78 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica