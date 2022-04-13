Report: Terrorists abduct many students of Zamfara College of Technology

Many students have been abducted by terrorists in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of (LGA), Zamfara State.

According to online news portal,

SaharaReporters, which said it confirmed the assault from multiple sources, the terrorists, raided Tsafe town on Tuesday night and abducted a lot of students of the College of Health Technology, including females living off-campus.

“The victims were mostly female students,” one of the sources noted.

Recall that some days ago, bandits invaded Tsafe and killed three persons, including the son of Mamman Tsafe, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara and a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

Kidnappings for ransom have escalated in northern Nigeria, where hundreds of have been taken. Zamfara, which is one of the most affected states, has witnessed a string of kidnappings and mindless killings since the coming of the present regime.

This is despite tough talks from the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Efforts to get comments about this latest terror attack from the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Muhammed Shehu, were unsuccessful as of press time.

