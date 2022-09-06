Report: Terrorists kill two, kidnap scores along Birnin-Gwari – Funtua road 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has disclosed that bandits blocked the Birnin-Gwari – Funtua roads on Monday, killed two persons and kidnapped several other travelers.

The attack is coming few days after the new General Officer Commandant (GOC) of 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna and his team led soldiers on a patrol to the area.

BEPU in a statement by its Chairman Usman Kasai while commending the government and the military for their efforts at combating insecurity in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area, however, noted that, bandits blocked Birnin-Gwari – Funtua road, after the patrol by the GOC and his men.

The union disclosed that the bandits blocked the road on Thursday, 1st September, 2022 which coincide with Birnin-Gwari Market Day, killed a commercial driver and kidnapped scores of travellers who are yet to regain their freedom. The road is still a no-transit zone.

BEPU also said the bandits attacked Damari community on Saturday, September 3 around 10:00pm with one person killed and shops looted.

Part of the statement said the new attack is coming after the people, who were sacked by armed bandits earlier last month, have started returning to the community of Damari.

“Layin Lasan Community was also attacked by the same armed bandits in the evening on Sunday 4th September, 2022 where scores of residents were kidnapped and moved to neighbouring forests. Various communities are continued to be attacked by armed bandits silently and unreported.

“This therefore means that, though security personnel were mobilized particularly on the Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari road which is addressing the level of attacks on travellers on the road, insecurity is worsening along the Birnin-Gwari to Funtua road and in many communities particularly in the Eastern part of the Local Government,” the statement concluded.

