Report terrorists to institutions, Buhari urges Nigerians

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to always report the activities of the terrorists in the country to security agencies.

The President made this call Saturday after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said increased disclosure of unusual activities would expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

Speaking to newsmen at his country home, the President said all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled own name and their family reputation.

“My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities; the people know them. So let them report them to the security agencies.

“I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families,” he said.

The President expressed the hope that the rainy season would be good for food production in the country noting that when the government closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and have not regretted that decision.

