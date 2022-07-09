News

Report terrorists to institutions, Buhari urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to always report the activities of the terrorists in the country to security agencies.

The President made this call Saturday after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said increased disclosure of unusual activities would expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

Speaking to newsmen at his country home, the President said all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled own name and their family reputation.

“My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities; the people know them. So let them report them to the security agencies.

“I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families,” he said.

The President expressed the hope that the rainy season would be good for food production in the country noting that when the government closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and have not regretted that decision.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG takes delivery of special aircraft to secure Nigerian waters

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Government has taken delivery of a special mission aircraft in Lagos in the final phase of installation of assets under the Deep Blue Project (DBP) designed to secure Nigerian waters in the Gulf of Guinea. The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, received the aircraft, […]
News

Sokoto to absorb 115 new nurses into civil service

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Sokoto State government yesterday said it would give automatic employment to new graduates of the state College of Nursing.   The state government recently received 125 qualified nurses through the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname, at the Ministry of Health, Sokoto.   Inname congratulated the new graduates for successfully completing their programme […]
News

2023 Presidency: Igbo groups threaten PDP with litigation, slam Atiku, Tinubu

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Two major Igbo socio- cultural groups, Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), and New Generation Leadership Development Foundation (NGLDF), on Friday warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect it’s constitutional provisions on power rotation between the North and South, to avoid the burden of endless litigation. The groups, which also called the former governor of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica