Report: Tier 1 banks’ assets to hit N48.31trn in 2022

Nigeria’s five Tier 1 banks will grow their total assets from an estimated N43.93 trillion at the end of this year to N48.31trillion in 2022, Coronation Asset Management has forecast.

According to the firm’s 2021 Bank Report on Nigerian lenders titled, “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In,” the projected 9.99 per cent (N4.39trn) growth in the lenders’ total assets between 2021 and 2022 will be lower than the 17. 2 per cent (N6.43tn) growth that the top tier banks are expected to record between 2020 and 2021.

Nigeria’s first tier lenders are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA). Specifically, the report states that from N37.49 trllion in 2020, the banks’ total assets is forecast to increase to N43.93 trillion and N48.31trillion in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the report indicates that Coronation Asset Management expects Zenith Bank to lead the pack with total assets of N10.11trillion and N11.21trillion in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

It is followed by Access Bank, which is predicted to grow its total assets from N9.80trillion at the end of this year to N10.85 trillion in 2022. FBN Holdings’ total assets are forecast to increase from N9.13 trillion in 2021 to N9.91trillion next year.

Similarly, UBA’s total assets are projected to rise from N9.04 trillion this year to N9.81trillion in 2022. Also, the report shows that GTBank is forecast to grow its total assets from an estimated N5.85 trillion in 2021 to N6.53 trillion next year.

The report, which is a 10-year study of the margins and profitability of six listed banks -the five Tier 1 lenders and Stanbic IBTC- shows that the DMBs have adapted successfully to many changes in interest rates over the 10 years from 2010 to 2020 and that they are thus well-positioned for the rise in rates in 2021.

A Senior Research Analyst at Coronation Research, Guy Czatoryski, who is one of the authors of the report, however, notes that while the lenders’ profitability has generally improved, when the financial data between 2010 and 2020 is adjusted for inflation, it will reveal that “underlying growth in assets has been elusive.”

Still, he stated: “The return on average equity (RoAE) and return on average assets (RoAA) of the six banks studied have both converged and improved over 10 years. This trend appears to be under-appreciated by investors, and the report shows the positive investment potential in the sector.”

In a report released in June last year, Fitch Solutions Group (FSG) -an affiliate of Fitch Ratings Incorporated-citing Covid- 19-induced economic headwinds, had revised its forecast for Nigeria’s total banking asset growth to 5.3 per cent to N44.2trillion in 2020.

Noting that since 2015, the oil and gas sector had accounted for an average of 28.8 per cent of total commercial bank private sector loans, a development which has left the banking industry highly exposed to oil price shocks, the firm said that even though the CBN’s introduction of a minimum Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy had led to a significant growth in commercial bank loans to the private sector, it expects “this growth to slow over 2020 as the economy returns to recession.”

It further stated: “Despite the CBN’s minimum LDR policy, banks are likely to struggle in issuing large amounts of credit, even if this results in further charges which threaten profitability. We forecast a deceleration of client loan growth from 14.0 per cent y-o-y in 2019 to 2.5 per cent in 2020, with risks weighted to the downside.”

Analysts had also predicted that the covid-19 crisis, coupled with regulatory headwinds, would lead to a widening of the gap between first tier lenders, which account for over 65 per cent of the industry’s assets, and their Tier 2 counterparts.

In its Half year 2020 economic report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for instance, stated that “the structure of the Nigerian banking industry remained oligopolistic in the first half of 2020, with the concentration ratios of the largest six banks (CR6) at 68.1 in deposits and 65.2 in assets.

“As in the corresponding half of 2019, there was no dominance of a single bank, as the share of the largest bank in deposits and assets stood at 14.6 per cent and 14.3 per cent, respectively compared with 14.9 and 13.2 per cent in the first half of 2019.

Fourteen banks had percentage shares ranging from 0.1 to 5.1 per cent in deposits and 0.1 to 5.2 per cent in assets, compared with 0.1 to 4.3 per cent and 0.1 to 4.2 per cent, respectively in the corresponding period of 2019.”

