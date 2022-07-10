Top Stories

Report: Tinubu finally settles for ex-Borno gov, Shettima, as running mate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may have finally settled for the former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Fellers on Sunday indicated that after weeks of prevarication, the former governor of Lagos State, may have finally made up his mind.

Earlier Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reported that Tinubu will unveil his choice of running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday (today).

Quoting an unnamed “highly-competent source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation,” in the report, NAN said, “The vice-presidential nominee may most likely be a former governor and senator from the Northeast part of Nigeria.

The person is also by accident of birth a Muslim, confirming what Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Saturday that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket,’’ the source said.

The source added that in picking the running mate, Tinubu was not thinking about religion, but about competence, exposure and intellectual depth of the candidate.

“The considerations given for the choice of a running mate were dictated by the need to choose an individual capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights.”

The former two-term Lagos State governor won APC’s presidential ticket at the party’s June 8 Special National Convention and presidential primary election.

He earlier chose Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, as placeholder for the vice-presidential slot.

Tinubu was away in France from June 27 on a short vacation during which he held some strategic meetings.

He returned to Nigeria on Saturday early enough for the Sallah festivities.

President Buhari has been in Daura since Friday for the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

Shettima played a lead role in the pre-presidential primaries campaign of Tinubu.

Shettima, the representative of Borno Central Senatorial District, was a former two-term governor of Borno State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: ECOWAS endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO job  

Posted on Author Reporter

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). This is contained in a document signed by Mahamadou Issoufou, ECOWAS president, and seen by online newspaper, TheCable on Friday. On June 4, President Muhammadu  Buhari approved the nomination of Okonjo-Iweala, former coordinating […]
News Top Stories

2023: NLC mulls floating new political party

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed that based on congresses’ mandate of ensuring workers’ welfare and justice, the option of flagging off another political party was on the table, if the Labour Party was proving difficult to reposition. Also, the organised labour said millions of Nigerians have been turned into refugees in the country, […]
Top Stories

El-Rufai: South should have shot at Presidency in 2023

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai yesterday agreed that the next president of Nigeria should come from the southern part of the country. He reversed his position on the zoning principle in an interview with BBC Hausa, saying he would not support a northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. After the re-election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica