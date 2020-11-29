Sports

Report: Tokyo 2020 postponement cost organisers $1.9bn

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

This year’s postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event.
The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government were forced to put off the Games for a year in March as the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world, reports Reuters.
The Games cost 1.35 trillion yen ($13 billion) before the postponement, the newspaper reported.
The organising committee will decide on a breakdown of the burden of the delay in December, after discussions between the committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government, the newspaper said.
A spokesman for the organisers, asked about the report, told Reuters by text message only that the committee is examining the extra costs associated with the delay.
The postponement costs include payment to staff as well as the introduction of new systems for refunding tickets but do not include measures against the spread of the coronavirus, the newspaper said.
The organisers had originally estimated that the delay would cost nearly 300 billion yen but they were able to reduce that figure by simplifying some events, the report said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nations League roundup: Kanté’s strike for France knocks out holders Portugal

Posted on Author Reporter

*Chelsea midfielder scores in Lisbon to put French in last four *Werner nets double for Germany, Spain’s Ramos fails from spot France handed the defending Nations League champions, Portugal, a rare defeat, winning 1-0 in Lisbon with N’Golo Kanté’s second-half strike to reach the competition’s final four at the expense of the holders. Kanté scored only his second France […]
Sports

UEFA League: Atalanta stun Liverpool as Man City progress

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Madrid, Bayern, Ajax Atalanta scored twice in four minutes to deliver a surprise victory over Liverpool and blow qualification from Champions League Group D wide open. A much-changed Reds side lacked fluidity and failed to have a shot on target at Anfield on Wednesday, reports the BBC. Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens struck […]
Sports

EPL: Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Everton  

Posted on Author Reporter

Manager Jose Mourinho brought up his 200th Premier League victory as Tottenham edged past Everton – though home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates during the match. A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at half-time when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: