Report: Travellers looking for sustainable travel options

A new report by World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Trip.com Group and Deloitte, has shown a heightened appetite for sustainable tourism amongst consumers, with 69 per cent of travellers actively seeking sustainable travel options. In the follow-up report, WTTC joined forces again with global travel service provider, Trip.com Group and its major consumer brands Trip.com, Ctrip and Skyscanner, with additional data sourced from Deloitte, to analyse the trends that shaped the Travel & Tourism sector last year and will continue to do so over 2023.

The report, “A world in motion: shifting consumer travel trends in 2022 and beyond,” shows that sustainability is a key element of the travel agenda, with travellers eager to reduce their carbon footprint and support sustainable tourism. According to a survey included in the report, three quarters of travellers are considering travelling more sustainably in the future1 and nearly 60% have chosen more sustainable travel options in the last couple of years. Another survey also found that around three quarters of high-end travellers are willing to pay extra to make their trips more sustainable.

Last year, following more than two years of travel dis- ruption, travellers made clear their wanderlust is very much alive, with a 109% increase of international overnight arrivals, compared to 2021. According to the report, last year consumers were willing to stretch their budget for their holiday plans, with 86% of travellers planning on spending the same amount or more on international travel than in 20193, with U.S. tourists leading the list as big spenders4. But 2023 is looking even better in terms of travellers’ spend. Despite concerns about inflation and the cost-of-living crisis around the world, nearly a third (31%) of travellers said they intend to spend more on international travel this year than in 2022. Additionally, according to Deloitte’s ‘Global State of the Consumer Tracker’, last year more than half (53%) of global consumers surveyed during the summer said they plan to stay in a hotel over the following three months. Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “The demand for travel is now stronger than ever and our report shows that this year we will see a significant bounce back. 2023 is set to be a very strong year for Travel & Tourism. “Sustainability is top of travellers’ agenda, and consumers highlight the value they put on protecting nature and travelling responsibly.” Jane Sun, Trip.com Group CEO, said: “Travel & Tourism is a powerful force in driving the global economy, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and lifting communities out of poverty. “The Asia-Pacific Region, with its rapidly growing middle- class and dynamic economies, is well-positioned to capitalise on the growth of the industry and take its place as a leader in the global tourism economy. “I’m optimistic about the positive momentum for the global resumption and growth of travel in 2023, primarily driven by mainland Chinese consumers, which will help accelerate worldwide recovery and development.” Scott Rosenberger, Deloitte Global Transportation, Hospitality & Services Sector Leader: “Travel is rebounding from the pandemic while innovating and meeting the demands of more modern alternative traveltypes, sustainable travel, luxury travel, and much more. “Even the rise in inflationdriven financial concerns is not slowing the pace; incredibly travel is being prioritized and flexible/remote work arrangements are creating new opportunities. We are actively engaging with our clients as they embrace these new trends and create memorable experiences for consumers.”

 

