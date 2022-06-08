Report: Two-thirds central banks likely to issue digital currencies

More than two-thirds of central banks are likely to issue a retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the short or medium term, a report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said. According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrencies have pushed central banks into stepping efforts to create their own digital currencies.

The report said: “Most central banks are exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and more than a quarter of them are now developing or running concrete pilots. The latest responses from 81 central banks show that the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrencies have accelerated the work on CBDCs.

In addition, this paper shows that more than two thirds of central banks are likely to issue a retail CBDC in the short or medium term. Many are exploring a CBDC ecosystem that involves private sector collaboration and interoperability with existing payment system.” New Telegraph reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled its CBDC-the eNaira- on October 25 last year, thus making Nigeria the first country in African and the second in the world after the Bahamas to launch a CBDC.

The apex bank said at the time that it decided to quickly begin the process of creating the eNaira because CBDCs have key benefits including, that they can help to increase remittance flows, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective and enable the government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS)- the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks- recently announced that it will complete work by year end on how much capital banks should hold to cover cryptoassets on their books. Last June the committee proposed that banks set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full.

“Recent developments have further highlighted the importance of having a global minimum prudential framework to mitigate risks from cryptoassets,” the Basel Committee said in a statement.

“Building on the feedback received by external stakeholders, the Committee plans to publish another consultation paper over the coming month, with a view to finalising the prudential treatment around the end of this year.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...