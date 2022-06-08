Business

Report: Two-thirds central banks likely to issue digital currencies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

More than two-thirds of central banks are likely to issue a retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the short or medium term, a report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said. According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrencies have pushed central banks into stepping efforts to create their own digital currencies.

The report said: “Most central banks are exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and more than a quarter of them are now developing or running concrete pilots. The latest responses from 81 central banks show that the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrencies have accelerated the work on CBDCs.

In addition, this paper shows that more than two thirds of central banks are likely to issue a retail CBDC in the short or medium term. Many are exploring a CBDC ecosystem that involves private sector collaboration and interoperability with existing payment system.” New Telegraph reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled its CBDC-the eNaira- on October 25 last year, thus making Nigeria the first country in African and the second in the world after the Bahamas to launch a CBDC.

The apex bank said at the time that it decided to quickly begin the process of creating the eNaira because CBDCs have key benefits including, that they can help to increase remittance flows, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective and enable the government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS)- the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks- recently announced that it will complete work by year end on how much capital banks should hold to cover cryptoassets on their books. Last June the committee proposed that banks set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full.

“Recent developments have further highlighted the importance of having a global minimum prudential framework to mitigate risks from cryptoassets,” the Basel Committee said in a statement.

“Building on the feedback received by external stakeholders, the Committee plans to publish another consultation paper over the coming month, with a view to finalising the prudential treatment around the end of this year.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

UK firm to support Nigerian farmers, others with $100m

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

CDC Group, the United Kingdom (UK)’s development finance institution and impact investor, has announced a $100 million debt commitment to ETG, an agricultural conglomerate connecting smallholder farmers to global markets through its operations in 48 countries worldwide. The debt commitment will support the growth of ETG’s food and agriculture business and it will help ETG […]
Business

Institute partners bank on tech-based start-ups

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has continued with its partnership with the Founder Institute Lagos to support entrepreneurs using technology to solve some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.   Founder Institute recently held the first online graduation cere mony    stagged, “Velocity Mini” to celebrate the Cohort II graduates who […]
Business

Report: E-payment transactions dip by 7.08% to N28.7trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Transactions through Electronic payment (e-payment) channels fell by 7.08 per cent to N28.7 trillion in January 2022, compared to the N31.07 trillion recorded in December 2021, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has said.   While FDC, which usually cites data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), did not give specific […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica