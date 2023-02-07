Metro & Crime

Report: Ugochinyere’s residence under attack again 

The Imo State country home of Ugochinyere Ikenga Imo, the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), is currently under attack by unknown assailants.
In an SOS by Ugochinyere, he said: “We are under attack again.
“My house is under attack again by armed men with explosives and heavy gunfire.”
On January 14, gunmen attacked the hometown of the opposition spokesperson at Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.
During the attack, three persons were killed and properties worth millions were destroyed.
More details later…

 

Reporter

