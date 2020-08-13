Education

Report: UNILAG announces acting VC

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has announced that Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences has been appointed as the acting the Vice Chancellor of the University.
This is coming after the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, was sacked by the governing council of the institution during a meeting which was presided over by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin on Wednesday.
Following the development, Ogundipe in a terse statement, had declared that the council’s decision “is untrue and a figment of its imagination.”
He also insisted that he remains the Vice Chancellor of the University.
However, the Council in a statement released on Thursday by its Registrar and Secretary, Esq. Oladejo Azeez maintained that Ogundipe has been removed as the Vice chancellor of the university.
Azeez also urged the public to disregard the letter which reportedly denied the VC’s removal by the Governing Council of the university.
“My attention has been drawn to a document circulating under the hand and signature of the former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS.
“The letter purports to deny his removal by the Governing Council of University at its Emergency Meeting of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
”For the avoidance of doubt, I am in my capacity as Registrar and Secretary to Council the only custodian of the minutes of Council and the authorizing officer on behalf of Council to issue official statements pertaining to all Council Affairs.
“Members of the public are hereby advised to totally disregard the statement attributed to the said former Vice Chancellor.
“The position remains that he was lawfully removed by the Governing Council at a meeting fully attended by all Council members.
“I also wish to use the opportunity to inform members of the public that Council at the said meeting duly appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos as Vice Chancellor of the University in an Acting Capacity,” the statement read.

