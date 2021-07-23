Sports

Report: United prepared to sell Pogba after midfielder rejects new contract

Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United this summer after rejecting a new £50million contract at the club.

Pogba’s unwillingness to sign a new deal has forced United to look at selling their club record £89million signing – or risk losing him for nothing next summer, the Mirror reports.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay £45m for Pogba, who has one year left on his current United contract, but has turned down the offer of a £350,000-a-week deal.

United wanted to tie Pogba, 28, down to a new long-term deal and were prepared to offer him a huge pay hike on his existing £250,000-a-week deal.

But the France World Cup winner and his agent, Mino Raiola, have snubbed the offer in a bid to force through the move to PSG and a new challenge elsewhere.

Faced with that scenario, United are not prepared to let Pogba run down his contract next season and leave next summer as a free agent.

But United are also not prepared to let Pogba go on the cheap and are only willing to sanction his sale if their £50m valuation is met.

The 28-year-old has made 199 appearances in his second spell at United, scoring 38 goals.

After a disappointing end to the season, with United beaten on penalties by Villarreal in the Europa League final, Pogba shone for France at Euro 2020.

Pogba’s impressive form, despite France’s last 16 exit to Switzerland, boosted his chances of a move this summer, with PSG in prime position.
*Courtesy: manchestereveningnews.co.uk

