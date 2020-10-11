Sports

Report: United’s ‘ready to sack’ Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, is ready to sack manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if results do not improve, according to the Sunday Mirror.
United have lost two of their first three Premier League fixtures so far.
Solskjaer’s men went into the international break at the back of a 6-1 hammering from Tottenham last Sunday.
Former Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino, is already being linked with replacing Solskjaer at Old Trafford.
It is understood that Woodward has, “privately insisted” he is prepared to remove Solskjaer from his position if United’s form worsens.
Woodward will use the example of Liverpool sacking a club legend in the right circumstances, after they fired Kenny Dalglish in 2012.
Solskjaer faces a tough task in the next few weeks, as United play both Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, while they will host both Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

National Principals’ Cup: Minister to unveil logo, ambassadors

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, will on Monday in Lagos unveil the logo of the National Principals’ Cup football Competition billed to start later in the year. The ‘project’ being packaged by HideaPlus Limited is aimed at reviving the youth football competition and to catch bugging talents young in various parts of the country. Chairman […]
Sports

NIPOST promotes 70 senior officers, elevates 4 to rank of directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…as Adewusi launches Bangladesh commemorative stamps   The Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), led by Barr. Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, has approved the promotion of 74 senior officers in the recent promotions examinations conducted for eligible officers of the organisation by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.   Amongst them were four […]
Sports

Vidal completes Inter move

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan have signed midfielder Arturo Vidal from Barcelona for just over £900,000. The Chilean’s move to the San Siro sees him reunite with Inter boss Antonio Conte, with whom he won three Serie A titles during their time together at Juventus. At 33, Vidal is the latest veteran to join Inter during this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: