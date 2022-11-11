News

Report: Upside risks growth to push oil price to $100

Despite global economic headwinds, oil prices could soon return to above $100 per barrel again, sooner than analysts thought two months ago. While slowing economies and fears of recession have weighed on oil prices for months, the OPEC+ cuts as of this month and the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea from next month—and of Russian oil products from February 2023—could overtighten the market and send oil above $100 a barrel again.

China’s COVID policy and its possible easing at some point next year will also be closely watched by the oil and other commodity markets for signs of a coming uptick in commodity demand if and when Chinese authorities relax the strict Covid rules. Currently, China’s snap lockdowns and slowing economies are the bearish factors dominating the oil market. But the bullish factors could take the upper hand in the near term, sending oil prices to triple digits again, analysts say. The OPEC+ decision to cut the headline production target by two million barrels per day (bpd) as of November did stabilize the oil market, as OPEC+ claims its goal is. Brent prices stabilized at above $90. The risks from here are more to the upside than to the downside, despite aggressive interest rate hikes to fight inflation, commodity analysts say.

 

